Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Blast from the past: When Usman Buzdar was a state guest in the US

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday shared surprising images of a visit to the United States he took in 2002.

In a post on Instagram, Buzdar said that he was a state guest of the country that year.

The three images show the Punjab chief minister mingling with a diverse group of people.

Pakistan is looking forward to healthy relations with the United States with president-elect Joe Biden promising to Muslims he will lift the "vile" ban on immigrants from certain countries as well as root out the "poison" of Islamophobia from the country.

More From Pakistan:

Faisalabad men allegedly rape 60-year-old mother, daughter at gunpoint

Faisalabad men allegedly rape 60-year-old mother, daughter at gunpoint
PDM leaders to meet on Nov 14 to decide next step in anti-govt campaign

PDM leaders to meet on Nov 14 to decide next step in anti-govt campaign
Punjab govt providing sugar at reduced rates to shops, utility stores: Hammad Azhar

Punjab govt providing sugar at reduced rates to shops, utility stores: Hammad Azhar
Mustafa Kamal slams PDM for holding rally in Karachi with 'no representation' from city

Mustafa Kamal slams PDM for holding rally in Karachi with 'no representation' from city
PM Imran Khan recommends book on 'dirty money' for your November reading

PM Imran Khan recommends book on 'dirty money' for your November reading
She Loves Tech 2020: Empowering Pakistani women through technology and entrepreneurship

She Loves Tech 2020: Empowering Pakistani women through technology and entrepreneurship
'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces join hands for counterterrorism exercise

'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces join hands for counterterrorism exercise
Lahore man strangles daughters to death for wanting to marry by choice, say police

Lahore man strangles daughters to death for wanting to marry by choice, say police
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi aka Aykiz 'not happy' at Pakistani fans trolling her

Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi aka Aykiz 'not happy' at Pakistani fans trolling her
Coronavirus: Certain Islamabad subsectors to go under lockdown from tomorrow

Coronavirus: Certain Islamabad subsectors to go under lockdown from tomorrow
UHS MDCAT syllabus 2020: Lahore court dismisses student's plea over PMC curriculum

UHS MDCAT syllabus 2020: Lahore court dismisses student's plea over PMC curriculum
Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement: Shibli Faraz

Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement: Shibli Faraz

Latest

view all