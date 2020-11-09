Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Passenger brings quail with him on Peshawar flight, gets arrested

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

A brown quail. — Wikipedia

PESHAWAR: A passenger carrying a quail bird with him on a flight was arrested at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Sunday.

According to the airport officials, a passenger entered the plane with the bird in his pocket, and during the flight took it out and started playing with it.

When an air hostess enquired about it, he became angry with her, as stated by the officials.

On arrival at the Peshawar airport, the pilot called the Airport Security Force (ASF), who arrested the passenger along with his quail.

Later on, after a written apology, he was released, and the ASF officials took the quail into their custody.

