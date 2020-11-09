Lahore's Orange Line Train turns into 'Fight Club' as young men throw kicks, punches

Young men from two groups fight on the Orange Line train in Lahore. Geo News/Ummay Farwa/Screenshot via Geo.tv

LAHORE: The recently-inaugurated Orange Line train turned into a scene from 1990s movie Fight Club as young men from two groups threw kicks and punches at each other, with the rail project's administration initiating an investigation into the matter.

The dispute reportedly broke out between the two groups due to holiday rush on the Orange Line train in Lahore. Young men who were already in the train attacked another group who had just boarded from the Samanabad station because the bogie became overcrowded.

Police said no written request over the Orange Line train spat was received but that action would be taken against the culprits if a complaint was registered.



The in-charge of the Orange Line train, Uzair Shah, said the incident was being investigated after the footage came to light.

In other news related to the Orange Line train, the bogies seemed to have turned into a playground for children, according to videos shared on social media last month.



Adorable kids seen using the buses' grab bars and handrails to practise their amateur gymnastic skills were helped by their parents or a kind commuter in trying to access the hanging straps.

The videos, which attracted the ire of some on social media, mostly garnered a wholesome reaction, with people saying the children's actions were similar to kids who travelled on the London Underground or New York's subways.