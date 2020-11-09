Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong pays tribute to Allama Iqbal, tweets his poetry

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (R) and a portrait of Allama Iqbal (L). Photo: Twitter/ file

The newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong took to his Twitter account on Monday, and paid tribute to Allama Iqbal on the occasion of the poet's 143rd birth anniversary.

Ambassador Rong shared a portrait of Pakistan’s national poet and added one of his most renowned poetry about the destiny of nations.

“Afraad K Hathon Main Hai Aqwam Ki Taqdeer

Her Fard Hai Milat Ke Muqaddar Ka Sitara.”

Earlier on Monday, Ambassador Rong had a meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional security.

“The two noted exceptional relations between both countries and pledged to further improve the same,” a tweet by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) read.

According to The News, ambassador Nong Rong assumed his duties in Islamabad in late October. He is the first non-career ambassador to Pakistan in more than 40 years.

Even though Rong has never been associated with the Chinese Foreign Office, he brings with him more than 29 years of experience in foreign trade and economic affairs along with tremendous skills of negotiation.

Aside from Rong, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, Australia's High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw, and the German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck, among others, also paid tributes to Iqbal via their official Twitter accounts.



