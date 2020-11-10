Eva Longoria receives support from Kerry Washington after disrespectful Black women remark

'She is a fighter for all women,' Kerry Washington writes in defence of Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria was shown love and support by her close pal Kerry Washington after her demeaning comments about Black women voters received flak.



It all started when the Desperate Housewives star made an appearance on a TV show wherein she degraded Black women calling Latinas as the 'real heroines' behind Joe Biden's win.

"The women of color showed up in big ways," she said at the time, before adding, "You saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting Biden-Harris at an average rate of close to 3 to 1."

Addressing Longoria's statement, Washington wrote a note defending her via Twitter.

"I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Longoria issued an apology for hurting the sentiment of Black community with her remarks.

Clearing the air, she wrote, "I'm so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women."

"When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN," she continued. "My wording was not clear and I deeply regret that."

"Finally, Black women don't have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!" Longoria added.