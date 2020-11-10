Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source

After finishing up her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Adele booked a one-way ticket back to the UK and plans to stay there until she finishes up work on her upcoming album.

The Sun’s source was quoted saying, “She’s not been able to release new music yet and she’s totally focused on that and getting each track just right. She still has a network of people she works with and links up with when she is over here.”

The only update received regarding the new album as of this point came during Adele's Saturday Night Live show. At the time she told her audience, “I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being a host, I’ve seen all of it like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons.”

“My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

According to the rumors circulating at the moment however, her new album is rumored to be gearing up for a Christmas release.