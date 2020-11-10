Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Adele stealthily ‘returns to London’ to work on new music: source

After finishing up her hosting duties on Saturday Night Live (SNL), Adele  booked a one-way ticket back to the UK and plans to stay there until she finishes up work on her upcoming album.

The Sun’s source was quoted saying, “She’s not been able to release new music yet and she’s totally focused on that and getting each track just right. She still has a network of people she works with and links up with when she is over here.”

The only update received regarding the new album as of this point came during Adele's Saturday Night Live show. At the time she told her audience, “I know there’s been a lot of chatter about me just being a host, I’ve seen all of it like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that, and there’s a couple of reasons.”

“My album’s not finished and I’m also too scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

According to the rumors circulating at the moment however, her new album is rumored to be gearing up for a Christmas release.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp to be paid complete salary even after exiting 'Fantastic Beasts'

Johnny Depp to be paid complete salary even after exiting 'Fantastic Beasts'

Chrissy Teigen celebrates Luna’s ‘empathetic’ kindness towards late brother Jack

Chrissy Teigen celebrates Luna’s ‘empathetic’ kindness towards late brother Jack
Man who barged into Queen Elizabeth's bedroom has no regrets

Man who barged into Queen Elizabeth's bedroom has no regrets
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staged photos to push Queen ‘away from front pages’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle staged photos to push Queen ‘away from front pages’
Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans

Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans
Keegan-Michael Key gushes over ‘absolutely historic’ Netflix casting

Keegan-Michael Key gushes over ‘absolutely historic’ Netflix casting
Prince William's COVID-19 diagnosis left Prince Harry 'worried' about his family

Prince William's COVID-19 diagnosis left Prince Harry 'worried' about his family
Brian Austin Green tried to pacify situation after Megan Fox lashed out

Brian Austin Green tried to pacify situation after Megan Fox lashed out
Tom Parker gets emotional after son's birth during his fight against cancer

Tom Parker gets emotional after son's birth during his fight against cancer
Meghan Markle avoided huge tax costs with her move to the US

Meghan Markle avoided huge tax costs with her move to the US
Queen Elizabeth not irked by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s political remarks

Queen Elizabeth not irked by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s political remarks
Malaika Arora takes a trip down memory lane with a photo featuring ex Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora takes a trip down memory lane with a photo featuring ex Arbaaz Khan

Latest

view all