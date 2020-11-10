Meghan Markle was a 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle was reportedly a 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, claims a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess - who stepped down as senior royals in March -have been making headlines since their shocking move. Many experts and analysts have shared their opinions to cast light on the couple's bombshell decision.

Sean Smith, author of new biography, reportedly claimed that Britain 'lost Meghan Markle within a week' of her wedding after she was 'turned from a very serious human rights campaigner into Prince Harry's hottie.'

The royal expert, who appeared on Lorraine to discuss new biography, have claimed: 'Meghan Markle, 38, was 'serious person' before meeting Prince Harry, 35'.

The biographer insisted: 'My feeling when I wrote the book is we lost her within a week actually. It was extraordinary. Here was a woman who went from being a human right's campaigner to Prince Harry's hottie, within a week.'

Meanwhile he claimed he could 'never' see the Duke and Duchess - who are currently living in their Montecito mansion - returning to duty as full time working royals.

Sean also defended Meghan, who was working as an actress on hit sitcom 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry, explaining: 'She was a very serious person before she met Prince Harry. '

Calling the Duchess 'a very serious person', he added: 'She was highlighting incredible charities but it got overshadowed by her interview.'

'And all the great work they had done, nobody was talking about that.'

Meanwhile Sean said the ITV documentary had sparked his interest in Meghan and her life, revealing: 'I thought, what's going on here? Why is she so upset? Who has been treated her poorly?

'It was, among other things, a very negative press and the men in grey suits in palace corridors. We haven't given her a fair crack of the whip.'

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Meghan was an actress and human right's campaigner. Looking at the future, Sean said he could 'never' see the pair coming back to full time life as working royals.

He explained: 'I don't think there is any chance of them being full time working royals in the future. It was only if there was some kind of compromise, and it takes two sides to compromise.'

Meanwhile Sean clashed with Lorraine when he insisted Britain has 'treated Meghan like an other', with the TV host interrupting: 'I don't think so. If we look back at that wedding, everybody was delighted for them.

'We absolutely wanted her here. We welcomed her with open arms.'

And when Sean insisted he 'completely disagreed', Lorraine added: 'You will always get a small minority who were disgraceful but most people in the UK were delighted Harry had found somebody that he loved.'

The interview comes after Loose Women viewers shared their outrage following reports Prince Harry personally asked for a wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf on Remembrance Sunday.