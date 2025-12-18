 
Leonardo DiCaprio makes shocking confession about THIS famous film

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to appear in 'What Happens at Night' with Jennifer Lawrence

December 18, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio made bombshell admission about 1997 blockbuster that brought him global recognition, Titanic.

Speaking in a candid conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for Variety’s Actors on Actors series December 17, DiCaprio admitted that despite the film’s enduring legacy, he hasn’t revisited it since its release.

“No. I haven’t seen it in forever,” the One Battle After Another actor told The Hunger Games star when she asked if he had rewatched James Cameron's epic.

“I don’t really watch my films.”

The actor explained that he generally avoids watching his own films as he prefers to leave them behind once production wraps.

The revelation came as a surprise to many fans, given the monumental success of Titanic and its impact on cinema.

The film bagged 11 Academy Awards and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

The discussion came around the time Vittoria Ceretti's beau made another surprising confession about his professional career.

Having a candid chat at the Time magazine A Year in TIME event in New York City, the 52-year-old made it clear that he will never direct because of Martin Scorsese.

He shared with the audience that he can never direct a feature film because he feels he would not be able to match the legendary filmmaker's expertise.

DiCaprio and Scorsese have previously collaborated on six projects: Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon.

What Happens at Night is their seventh project together with the X-Men star joining DiCaprio as lead star.

