Taylor Swift continues to win hearts both on and off the stage.

The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker and fiancé Travis Kelce turned heads during a heartfelt reunion in Kansas City, where the NFL star reconnected with his former high school football coach, Jeff Rotsky.

The evening turned out to be more than just about nostalgia.

It became a moment of admiration for the Eras Tour performer herself, as Rotksy described the Grammy winner as 'the kindest young lady you ever met'.

Kansas City Chiefs tightend was joined by Swift and several former teammates as he spent time reminiscing with Rotsky.

He coached the NFL star during his formative years at Cleveland Heights High School.

For the veteran coach seeing his former player thrive both on the field and in life was deeply rewarding.

“Anyone who doubted Trav has been proven wrong,” Rotsky wrote on X (formerly Twitter) noting his pride in Kelce’s journey and excitement for his future.

Selena Gomez's friend mingled with guests at the gathering and embodied the down‑to‑earth charm.

Rotsky recalled their first meeting fondly, saying she immediately wanted to hear 'all the dirt about Travis'.

The reunion came after the Cruel Summer hitmaker made an appearance at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her docuseries, The End of an Era.