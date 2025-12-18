Leonardo DiCaprio reveals why he started acting in the first place

Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen in 'One Battle After Another'

Leonardo DiCaprio has opened about the reason he became an actor.

He admitted that he was not passionate about acting initially, he just wanted to get out of his neighbouhood.

The Inception actor claimed that he was initially focused on making money and enhancing his own lifestyle.

In conversation with Jennifer Lawrence on Variety’s Actors on Actors, DiCaprio said, "I think a lot of my propulsion to want to act as a kid was to get out of my neighbourhood.”

He continued, "My stepbrother did a lot of commercials. He was like, 'Wait a minute, you can get paid to do that?”

According to the Shutter Island actor, he was his own stage mom, who used to push his parents to take him to auditions.

Leonardo told his parents, "I told them, 'This is going to be my college fund to get me money to try to have some sort of career in something.”

While speaking about his first acting role, he added, “I didn’t book anything for a while. I got a Matchbox car commercial where I played a gangster with slicked back hair. I had a briefcase and I opened it up."

After the success of Titanic, DiCaprio came into the position of becoming a “conductor of his own choice.”

Work wise, the 51-year-old actor was recently seen in film One Battle After Another, which became a massive hit in Hollywood.