Palace delivers surprise for Louis Tomlinson girlfriend Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott was delighted to receive a special honour from Kensington Palace following a major appearance at royal event.

The 29-year-old, who recently made her relationship public with former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, had attended the fifth Together At Christmas Carol Service earlier this month, which was hosted by Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales had invited individuals to the event who have played an important role in supporting some of the causes she is passionate about. The former Love Island contestant was invited as a Centre for Early Childhood Champion.

In a video clip released by the Prince and Princess of Wales office, it shared highlights from the event and specially shared the meaningful comments of the guests.

“I am so touched and moved to be here tonight,” Zara said in the video. “It’s about family and bringing the people you love together.”

The video was accompanied by a message, “A privilege to welcome all our guests to this year's Carol Service, including people and partners who do so much to champion the work of The Royal Foundation.”

It continued, “Celebrating the people whose kindness, compassion and acts of love inspire us all.”

Zara’s comments surmised the whole clip, “Don’t be afraid to tell everyone how much you love them this Christmas.”

Last week, the TV personality shared glimpses from her attendance at the service held in Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, her love life is also thriving as she celebrated her 29th birthday with the Lemonade singer. The couple had been dating secretly since March 2025 but made their romance public in August.