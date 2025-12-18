Hugh Jackman to appear in ‘Avengers: Doomsday'?

Hugh Jackman set to star in ‘Avengers: Doomsday'?

Hugh Jackman may have given a subtle hint about his secret role in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday.

Jackman, who plays Wolverine in Marvel Cinematic Universe, claimed that he is not done with his role.

In an interview with The View, The Greatest Showman star, explained why he thinks his time with MCU is far from over.

On asking if it is "a clue that you’re gonna be in Avengers: Doomsday," Jackman replied, "That’s not a clue."

He went on to cover his face, adding, "Watch my face. Try to work this out. No."

However, the Logan actor admitted that it "just doesn’t" feel like the end of the road for his character after going from 20th Century Fox era of superhero films into the MCU with the 2024 box office smash hit, Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Oscar nominee recalled that for five years while he had decided that he won’t play the character anymore, Ryan Reynolds kept on persuading him to make a comeback.

"And then I rang him one day and said, 'I'm in,’” Jackman said. “And so I go with this — and that's what my gut says — it's not done. But that's just me! Marvel might have different ideas.”

The Emmy winner comments came after the swirling speculations that he and Reynolds could potentially reprise their roles as Wolverine and Deadpool in Doomsday.

Previously, Reynolds also teased his fans with an Instagram post featuring a red anarchy symbol graffitied over the Avengers logo.

Another hint of Jackman playing part in the film, that he isn’t the only X-Men mutant getting in on the action if he joined the cast.

The film will see the return of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden in addition to Channing Tatum, who made his debut as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine and is now set to star in Avengers: Doomsday.

While Jackman’s role is yet to be confirmed, Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on December 18, 2026.