Iran's FM Zarif meets COAS Bajwa, FM Qureshi in Islamabad

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s positive role in promoting regional stability. Photo: File.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif discussed regional security with Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during a visit to the army's General Headquaters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The Iranian minister arrived in Islamabad late Tuesday on an official visit to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two states. He is scheduled to meet PM Imran Khan as well. 

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Zarif discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan reconciliation process, Pak-Iran border management and border markets.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability. Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Visiting Foreign Office

Earlier in the day, Zarif arrived at the Foreign Office for a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. 

Among other issues, the foreign ministers discussed the coronavirus pandemic situation in both countries. Qureshi sorrow and regret over the loss of lives in Iran and praised the country’s efforts in effectively containing the spread of the virus.

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, saying that long-lasting peace in the country is crucial to maintaining peace and stability in the region.


