Cardi B apologises for 'disrespectful' campaign replicating Hindu goddess

Cardi B apologises to those offended at her Reebok campaign.  

Rapper Cardi B on Tuesday issued an apology after her sneaker campaign with Reebok offended the Hindu community as it was insensitive to their goddess Durga.

In the campaign the singer could be seen holding a pair of sneakers while multiple arms outstretched from her body, replicating the goddess' pose.

The picture did not settle well with fans and resulted in outrage causing the singer the take to Instagram to apologise. 

"When I did the Reebok shoot the creative told me I’d be a goddess that represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that is something I love, that I’m all about and I thought it was dope," she said. 

"If people think I offended their culture or religion I want to say I'm sorry - that was not my intent. I would not want anyone to disrespect my religion, with people dressed as the Virgin Mary or Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful and graceful way."

"Maybe I should’ve done my research. I’m sorry. I can’t change the past but I’m gonna do more research for the future."

