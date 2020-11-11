4 coal miners killed in an accident at Jamshoro coalmine

Workers at a coalmine dig the sedimentary rock with pick axes, break it up, and load it onto donkeys to be transported to the surface in Pakistan, April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid/Files

SUKKUR: Four colliers were killed in an accident Wednesday when the rope of a trolley they were in snapped in the Lakhra coalmine at Jamshoro.

According to reports, the rope of a trolley snapped when the colliers were exiting the Lakhra coalmine, throwing them 400 feet down the mine.

The colliers' bodies were recovered following a three-hour, hectic operation.

The deceased coal-miners were identified as Akhtar Zameen, Samiullah Khan, Taj Muhammed, and Kalram, all of whom belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner Fareeduddin Mustafa said arrangements to shift the bodies to their native places were underway.