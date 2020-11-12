When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio says Amitabh Bachchan is 'a magnificent actor and he was honoured to work with him'

Amitabh Bachchan received massive applaud from Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio after the two starred together in The Great Gatsby.

Bachchan's sheer talent and acting prowess left Leo stunned who couldn't help but sing praises of the Indian superstar.

Talking about his experience of working with Bachchan, Leo told NDTV, "He couldn’t be a more gentle, wonderful individual to work with. And astoundingly talented.

"To come and play Meyer Wolfsheim in this movie and embody that roughness and a mystery, everything that comes out of his mouth is filled with so much more and so much presence.

"And then you see the camera cut and he’s the perfect gentleman, just a joy to be around and a wonderful collaborator. He’s a magnificent actor and I was honoured to work with him," he added.

Reciprocating the heartwarming gesture, Big B who loves to write and often articulates his thoughts on his blog, wrote, "The Great Gatsby’ premiere at Cannes .. and with the star Leonardo di Caprio at the red carpet and then on stage .. me giving introduction speech in Hindi .. 100 years of Indian Cinema .. he a most humble and down to earth co star .. caring and considerate through out the making of the film .." 

