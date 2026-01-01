Glen Powell, Michelle Randolph relationship status revealed amid rumours

Where do Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph stand during constant Sydney Sweeney speculations

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph recently made their public debut after keeping their romance under the radar in the beginning, despite fans speculating a spark between the actor and his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney.

The 37-year-old actor and the actress, 28, flew to Miami for a holiday trip and stayed at the 1 Hotel South Beach, where they looked more than ever in love.

“They seem very, very into each other and moving very fast. It’s so lovey,” an insider told Page Six.

The tipster also told the outlet that Miami was only a “quick stop” for a longer vacation together in St. Barts.

The Yellowstone: 1923 star herself shared multiple pictures from the cosy getaway, featuring their friends Miles and Keleigh Teller, Nina Dobrev and Alix Earle, who appeared to have joined the couple at the Caribbean Island.

The star-studded gathering was seen at a megayacht and dancing together at the dinner.

The Running Man actor and Randolph sparked romance rumours in November when he was already facing speculations of dating the Euphoria alum.

However, both him and Sweeney repeatedly denied the rumours and the Christy actress officially launched her relationship with Scooter Braun as Powell and Randolph got more serious.