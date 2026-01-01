Miley Cyrus sparks buzz with secret letter: '20 Years to Hannah Montana'

Miley Cyrus ignites theories with new move related to ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus fans are excited as ever after reading the little handwritten note she wrote about welcoming 2026.

The Flowers hitmaker attached an “L” charm to the brown parchment and wrote, “This charm survived the house fire in 2018…the love this ‘L’ represented did not make it,” seemingly referring to her previous marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

The Hannah Montana alum continued, “As I move into a new chapter of rebirth, it feels right to let go, let in my truest destiny. The end is the beginning.”

While the Wrecking Ball songstress signed off the letter, her fans continued to read into it, with some theorising about a potential Hannah Montana-related project, since 2026 marks 20 years to the iconic career-defining show for Cyrus.

Several fans believe it could be a clue to new music, because of the quote “the end is the beginning” while some believed it simply refers to her love life as her marriage with the Hunger Games star ended which lead to her new romance with Max Morando, who is now her fiancé.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Cyrus has in store for the fans.