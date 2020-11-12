Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Education ministers to mull over early, extended winter vacations in schools

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Students studying at a government school. Photo: Ge.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Amid the mushrooming coronavirus cases among students and teachers, the federal minister for education and vocational training Shafqat Mahmood has called a special meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference next week.

According to news reports, the moot will discuss the pandemic-related issues and the proposal of early and extended winter vacation for students to ensure their protection from the pandemic.

The meeting will be held on November 16 [Monday] inside the National Command and Operation Centre premises to ‘discuss the COVID-19 situation in the education sector’, said the federal education ministry.

In this regard, the ministry has issued letters to the education ministers of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan for attending the meeting.

Earlier in the day, federal minister for planning, development, and reforms Asad Umar, who heads the government’s response to COVID-19, recommended the early and extended winter vacation this year for the safety of students amid rising virus positivity rate in educational institutions.

During a meeting last week, the education ministers had decided that there would no winter vacation in educational institutions this year due to the pandemic-induced campus closures from March to September.

More From Pakistan:

From Rs217 in the bank account to assets worth billions: Details of Punjab's lawmakers

From Rs217 in the bank account to assets worth billions: Details of Punjab's lawmakers
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12
Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz decide to respect political narrative of each other’s parties

Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz decide to respect political narrative of each other’s parties
Pakistan, Iran concerned on rising Islamophobia

Pakistan, Iran concerned on rising Islamophobia
Tharparkar: Body of young woman found hanging allegedly after spat with in-laws

Tharparkar: Body of young woman found hanging allegedly after spat with in-laws
'Karo Kari': Sanghar police claim to have arrested Gulshana Shar's murderer

'Karo Kari': Sanghar police claim to have arrested Gulshana Shar's murderer
4 coal miners killed in an accident at Jamshoro coalmine

4 coal miners killed in an accident at Jamshoro coalmine
Faisalabad woman accuses ex-husband and his friend of torturing, gang raping her

Faisalabad woman accuses ex-husband and his friend of torturing, gang raping her
Play on the 'front foot' against Opposition: PM Imran Khan tells govt representatives

Play on the 'front foot' against Opposition: PM Imran Khan tells govt representatives
Coronavirus update: Multiple PCAA employees at Karachi airport test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus update: Multiple PCAA employees at Karachi airport test positive for COVID-19
PM Imran Khan calls for enhanced bilateral trade, economic relations between Iran, Pakistan

PM Imran Khan calls for enhanced bilateral trade, economic relations between Iran, Pakistan
Malnutrition in Pakistan: CCI agrees to launch Rs350bn project to tackle starvation, stunting

Malnutrition in Pakistan: CCI agrees to launch Rs350bn project to tackle starvation, stunting

Latest

view all