From Rs217 in the bank account to assets worth billions: Details of Punjab's lawmakers

File photos of Usman Buzdar (L) and Hamza Shahbaz (R)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar owns 10 immovable properties worth Rs35 million and a 14-kanal bungalow in Taunsa Sharif along with four kanals in Dera Ghazi Khan. On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shahbaz owns assets worth Rs414.7 million - a R30 million agriculture land gifted by his brother Suleman Shahbaz, Rs130 million investments and Rs10 million in bank account.

Buzdar's wife owns three properties while he owns agricultural land in Multan as well. He has three tractors and two vehicles and Rs770 million in his bank account.

This was stated in the documents on assets and liabilities of public office holders issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Some members of the Punjab Assembly own offshore properties while others run business besides agricultural lands.



Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi owns three properties worth Rs69.4 million and has shares in three others. He owns houses in Lahore and Islamabad, and shares in the Zahoor Palace in Gujarat. The PML-Q leader has Rs990 million capital in a flour mill and unsecured debt worth Rs13.5 million. His bank account has Rs12.7 million while his wife's assets are worth Rs93.1 million and jewelry worth R2.1 million.

Provincial Minister Aleem Khan and his wife own properties worth Rs159.2 million. His wife and daughter own assets worth Rs780 million in England and UAE, stock shares of around Rs117.7 million. Aleem has taken out an unsecured loan worth Rs1.21 billion. His three luxury cars are worth Rs32.1 million and gold amounting to 65 tolas. He has Rs10 million in cash and Rs139.1 million in bank account.

Read more: ECP releases details of PM Imran Khan's assets

Punjab Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan owns two properties worth Rs 850 million while he and his spouse have Rs790 million in their bank account.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat owns more than Rs29.3 million assets, while Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez owns more than Rs 111 million assets.

The documents state that PTI's Ejaz Khan has total assets of only Rs274,000 - he owns no car, no jewelry and runs no business at home or abroad.

The documents state that the poorest member of the Punjab Assembly is Sajida Yousuf with only Rs217 in her bank account. The lawmaker has no car, no jewely, nor does she own any property at home or abroad.

Education Minister Murad Raas owns assets worth Rs2.4 million. He too has no business at home or abroad, no personal vehicle or gold jewelry.

Provincial minister Ammar Yasir owns more than Rs20 million assets, Yasir Humayun owns more than Rs60 million assets, Sardar Owais Leghari owns more than Rs110 million assets and Yasmeen Rashid owns more than Rs23.9 million assets.

