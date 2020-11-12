Coronavirus second wave: Pakistan records highest single-day death toll in four months

A total of 7,055 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the nine months since the pandemic reached Pakistan. Photo: File

Pakistan recorded its highest single-day coronavirus death toll in four months when the infection claimed 34 lives on November 11, according to the data issued by the National Command and Operations (NCOC) on Thursday.

The last time the country reported over 30 deaths was on July 24 when 35 people lost their lives. A total of 7,055 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the nine months since the pandemic reached Pakistan.

The NCOC reported 1,808 new cases across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 349,992. A total of 784 people recovered from the virus, bringing the tally of recovered cases to 320,849.

The NCOC also shared that 22,088 people are currently being treated for the coronavirus. The body also said that 189 vents have been occupied all over Pakistan, adding that no patient was on a vent in Balochistan.

Second coronavirus wave more lethal, doctors warn



Pakistan has been seeing a steady rise in the coronavirus cases with officials acknowledging that the second wave of the COVID-19 has arrived in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has already cautioned against the deadly second wave and urged people to follow the SOPs.

Professor of Endocrinology Dr Rauf Niazi told The News that the COVID-19 was more lethal in the second wave compared to the first surge in Pakistan.

The publication said a mutation of the virus has added to its gravity, which is very dangerous for people struck by it.

Dr Niazi said the patients received by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in recent times appeared to be severely ill than before.

NCOC recommends emergency measures

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday issued fresh restrictions in a bid to control the rapidly rising second wave of coronavirus infections across the country.

The NCOC has recommended limiting all public gatherings to 500 people, including cultural, political, religious, entertainment and civil gatherings.

The body has also suggested notifying early and extending winter vacations to federal and provincial education departments, keeping in view the rising positivity rate in educational institutions.

It also recommended that only outdoor dining be allowed till 10 pm while cinemas and theatres be closed immediately. Shrines will also be temporarily closed with immediate effect. Only outdoor weddings with a capacity of 500 people be will allowed from November 20.