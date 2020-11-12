Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal, Maryam meeting an indication of their defeat in polls, says Shibli Faraz

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Shibli Faraz says the two leaders will hatch a plan of claiming rigging in GB elections. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Thursday termed PPP and PML-N meeting an indication of their defeat in the upcoming elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The PTI minister was reacting to Wednesday's meeting between a PPP delegation led by chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N members including vice-presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Members of all three political parties are electioneering in the northern region ahead of Sunday polls.

"Bilawal, Maryam meeting hints at their parties' defeat in the GB elections," he wrote in a tweet. "Now they will play the 'rigging' card."

"They only accept elections to be fair when they win. These meetings can't brighten the dark future of PDM."

Read more: Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement, says Shibli Faraz

Bilawal, Maryam decide to respect each other’s political narrative

In the Wednesday meeting, Bilawal and Maryam decided to respect political narrative of each other's parties. They discussed the country's political situation and future as well as the upcoming GB elections in the 12-minute long meeting.

The leaders of the two opposition parties spoke over tea before heading out to the garden for a brief stroll where they continued their discussion. After the one-on-one discussion, the two leaders also held meeting with their delegations.

Maryam and Bilawal agreed to strengthen PDM and uphold its narrative. 

More From Pakistan:

Firebrand Raza Haroon’s PSP journey ends

Firebrand Raza Haroon’s PSP journey ends
Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: 6 odd and interesting facts about polls in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: 6 odd and interesting facts about polls in Gilgit-Baltistan
Man arrested in gang-rape of minor, mother sent on three-day physical remand

Man arrested in gang-rape of minor, mother sent on three-day physical remand
Coronavirus second wave: Pakistan records highest single-day death toll in four months

Coronavirus second wave: Pakistan records highest single-day death toll in four months
From Dubai to Malta: Balochistan lawmakers own assets and properties worth billions

From Dubai to Malta: Balochistan lawmakers own assets and properties worth billions
From Rs217 in the bank account to assets worth billions: Details of Punjab's lawmakers

From Rs217 in the bank account to assets worth billions: Details of Punjab's lawmakers
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12
Coronavirus: Education ministers to mull over early, extended winter vacations in schools

Coronavirus: Education ministers to mull over early, extended winter vacations in schools
Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz decide to respect political narrative of each other’s parties

Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz decide to respect political narrative of each other’s parties
Pakistan, Iran concerned over rising Islamophobia

Pakistan, Iran concerned over rising Islamophobia
Fawad Chaudhry, Rana Sana put weight behind live coverage of court trial

Fawad Chaudhry, Rana Sana put weight behind live coverage of court trial
Tharparkar: Body of young woman found hanging allegedly after spat with in-laws

Tharparkar: Body of young woman found hanging allegedly after spat with in-laws

Latest

view all