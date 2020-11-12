Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal, Maryam meeting an indication of their defeat in polls, says Shibli Faraz

Shibli Faraz says the two leaders will hatch a plan of claiming rigging in GB elections. Photo: File

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Thursday termed PPP and PML-N meeting an indication of their defeat in the upcoming elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

The PTI minister was reacting to Wednesday's meeting between a PPP delegation led by chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N members including vice-presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Members of all three political parties are electioneering in the northern region ahead of Sunday polls.

"Bilawal, Maryam meeting hints at their parties' defeat in the GB elections," he wrote in a tweet. "Now they will play the 'rigging' card."

"They only accept elections to be fair when they win. These meetings can't brighten the dark future of PDM."

Bilawal, Maryam decide to respect each other’s political narrative

In the Wednesday meeting, Bilawal and Maryam decided to respect political narrative of each other's parties. They discussed the country's political situation and future as well as the upcoming GB elections in the 12-minute long meeting.

The leaders of the two opposition parties spoke over tea before heading out to the garden for a brief stroll where they continued their discussion. After the one-on-one discussion, the two leaders also held meeting with their delegations.

Maryam and Bilawal agreed to strengthen PDM and uphold its narrative.