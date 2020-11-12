Can't connect right now! retry
Yasir Hussain wins fans' hearts with endearing Instagram photo

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain.

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain shared an endearing photo of a man smiling warmly at the camera while he was out and about.  

The photo, which he shared on Instagram, melted fans' hearts as many commented on the man's joy despite his surroundings. 

Yasir shared the picture along with the following caption: 

"I saw this beautiful and positive smile at a traffic signal. don’t know his name but i took his permission before clicking the picture.

“muskuraiye aap zinda hain aur lakhon se behtar halaat hai hain . Allah ka shukar ada karen (Smile because you are alive and in a better place than most people. Be thankful to God.)."



