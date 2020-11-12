Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 12 2020
Prince Harry's absence put 'more pressure' on Prince William: report

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Prince Harry’s absence put ‘more pressure’ on Prince William: report

Prince Harry’s decision to leave the royal hold has reportedly blown up in Prince William’s face and has left him feeling extremely ‘pressured’.

This claim was brought forward by the associate editor of The Telegraph, Camilla Tominey. She touched upon the idea and even explained the extent to which the prince has been “personally impacted” with Prince Harry’s absence.

She was quoted saying, "There has been no doubt Prince Harry’s absence has impacted William personally, when you consider historically how close they were.”

"Equally it puts more pressure on the Cambridges, this idea that they were sharing this middle ground of being very senior royals but not quite on the throne with Harry and Meghan.”

She concluded by explaining, "Now they’re there by themselves and that means they’ve got bigger void to fill, it means they have got to step up to their responsibilities. That’s difficult, isn’t it?"

