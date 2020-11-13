Can't connect right now! retry
Ellen DeGeneres embroiled in new controversy after toxic workplace scandal

Ellen DeGeneres has received flak again over the contents that include a painting set, earbuds and a collapsible cup.

The 62-year-old presenter, who launched $270 'Be Kind' gift box months after the toxic workplace scandal, revealed the new product on her self-titled talk show, but the customers and fans don't seem to be impressed over the contents as they took to social media with complaints.

Ellen has come under fire for the quality of the gift box, which she was promoting after a toxic workplace scandal that ripped through her production earlier this year.

The renowned TV host launched a new season of her gift box, which retails for $54.99 quarterly and $270 for the year.

She took to Instagram to share a video of her showing off the box, which she contains a painting set, earbuds, a collapsible cup and a gold 'hope' necklace, but her followers were less than impressed.

One reacted by saying: 'Never got my summer box, can't get anyone to respond to my emails? I don't even have an account anymore for some reason, but I still have my invoice.'

'The headphones in my box don't work very well - very disappointed in the quality,' another responded.

A third said: "Can someone please contact me. I have sent seven emails and heard nothing back. I was double-billed for my premium box. Please contact me."

Previously, it was reported that employees from Ellen Digital Ventures, a digital extension of The Ellen DeGeneres Show which produces content for EllenTube, were laid off as WarnerMedia underwent a restructuring.

