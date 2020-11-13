PSL 2020: Wahab Riaz says Peshawar Zalmi players are not rusty

Wahab Riaz says that local players have made a massive contribution. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz said that most of his team’s players have been in action in the past few days which will certainly help them during the final phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) – that will kick start from November 14 in Karachi, The News reported on Friday.

Speaking to a virtual news conference, the Zalmi skipper said: “Most of our players were playing domestic cricket. Faf du Plessis and Hardus Viljoen were part of the IPL and Saqib Mahmood was also playing cricket in England. It’s a big advantage for you that your players are not rusty.”

Zalmi will face Lahore Qalandars in the eliminator on Saturday [tomorrow] here at the National Stadium.

Commenting about Zalmi’s defeat to Multan Sultans by 22 runs in a friendly game played at the National Stadium on Wednesday, Wahab said that they would work on their weaknesses which were highlighted during the practice match.

“The game against Lahore Qalandars gave us insight into where we lack. We will try to work on those weaknesses and overcome them,” he added.

Expressing pleasure on the arrival of overseas players for the remaining matches, he said: “It is a welcome sign that foreign players have join us in the final phase of the PSL”.

The Peshawar Zalmi player said that the local players had made a massive contribution. “I firmly believe that your local players play key role in wins. The teams that have won this tournament — their local players have performed exceptionally well,” he said.

“Haider Ali is in great form. Kamran Akmal is an asset for Peshawar Zalmi and Shoaib Malik is sharing his experience. All our players are match winners. I expect every player to contribute,” he said, adding that he expected Kamran to provide firepower.

“We win the match easily whenever Kamran scores big. The way he bats he gives you a start which releases the pressure. InshaAllah this year too he will repeat his performances,” Wahab added.

“Hasan is not yet fit. But he is with the team. He has been a very important member of Zalmi. InshaAllah I hope he will be ready for the second game as Zalmi needs him,” Wahab mentioned.

Saying that he expects solid knocks from South African batsman Faf du Plessis and Sohaib Maqsood, who has been roped in place of Sammy who failed to arrive for the playoffs due to logistic issues, Wahab said: “Faf is an outstanding player and is highly experienced and I am hopeful he will continue his IPL form here. Sohaib is a destructive player and he will also play his role for Zalmi.”

Determined to play for his side, Wahab said that he will try his best to deliver for the team.