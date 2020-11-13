Who is the richest CM in Pakistan?: ECP issues financial details of lawmakers

File photos of all four chief ministers. Photo: Geo

A look at the recently published book of lawmaker's financial records by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shows that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is the richest of among all four provincial chief executives with assets worth Rs2.86 billion.



The second richest chief minister as per the financial record for the year 2018-2019 is Balochistan's Jam Kamal Khan with assets valued at over Rs1.6 billion. Jam Kamal owns a fleet of 15 vehicles worth Rs48.1 million, properties worth Rs720 million and Rs840 million in the country and an inherited property worth Rs50 million abroad. He also has investments of Rs19.4 million in Pakistan.

From Dubai to Malta: Balochistan lawmakers own assets and properties worth billions



Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah owns assets worth more than Rs230.35 million. He has two cars valued at Rs10.5 million each, and 100 tolas of gold gifted by his mother. Shah's daughters own plots worth R2 million each.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar owns 10 immovable properties worth Rs35 million and a 14-kanal bungalow in Taunsa Sharif along with four kanals in Dera Ghazi Khan. Buzdar's wife owns three properties while he owns agricultural land in Multan as well. He has three tractors and two vehicles and Rs770 million in his bank account.