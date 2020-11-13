Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 13 2020
FBR completes initial investigation of 'Pakistan's most expensive wedding'

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completed its inquiry into “Pakistan’s most expensive wedding”, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to insiders, the FBR is investigating how much was actually spent on the wedding for tax purposes. 

Sources said a sum of Rs150 million (Rs15 crore) alone was spent on booking a private country club for a period of 120 days (about 4 months) by the bride's father.

They said the FBR was also investigating a sum of Rs15-20 million (Rs1.5-2 crores) given to the event management company which made the arrangements, and a similar amount paid for decorations at the wedding.

The sources also shared that Rs10 million was spent on fireworks, while Rs9.5 million was spent on photography and a studio. 

They added that the FBR was also investigating a sum of Rs15 million paid to a popular singer who performed at the event.

