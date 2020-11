The late lawmaker was formerly associated with Pakistan Muslim League (Functional). In 2016, he switched parties and joined the Pakistan Peoples Party. Photo: File

Pakistan Peoples Party representative and member of the Sindh Assembly Jam Madad Ali Khan, 57, passed away on Friday due to COVID-19.

According to the deceased's family, Ali had contracted the virus a few weeks ago. He was admitted to a hospital and was receiving treatment for his ailment.

He was recently shifted to a ventilator after his condition worsened.

Jam Madad Ali formerly belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) but had later crossed over to the PPP.