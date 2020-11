KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars batsman Chris Lynn currently holds the record for the highest individual score in the fifth edition Pakistan Super League.

The Aussie had scored 113 against Multan Sultans and remained not out during his 55-ball innings in a group stage match earlier this year.

It remains to be seen if the record will remain or someone else will overtake Lynn as the playoff matches of PSL 2020 will begin tomorrow in Karachi.