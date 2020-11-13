Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
'Ertugrul': Gokce Hatun actress poses with gun

Friday Nov 13, 2020

'Ertugrul' famed Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who portrayed Gokce Hatun in the historical series, left her fans excited as she shared a couple of news pictures from the sets of her new show.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress shared the pictures with a Turkish language caption, "Tough training in Special Operations."

Donning a military uniform, Burcu Kiratli posed for the camera with an assault rifle in her hand.

According to reports, the actress is receiving training for her role in the upcoming TV show. 



