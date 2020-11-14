Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Jennifer Aniston's pal shares interesting facts about 'Friends' star

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Jennifer Aniston's makeup artist Angela Levin revealed big truth about 'Friends' alum during her conversation with a media outlet.

Revealing the sweet nickname of the Hollywood actress, Angela praised Aniston as an incredible human being.

Speaking to Hello, the makeup artist revealed: 'When I think of Jen I think of kindness, generosity, love and family.'

Gushing over her pal, Angela said: 'She has a way of making the people around her experience all those emotions and feelings all at the same time.'

She reportedly revealed Aniston's secret nickname, saying: "We call each other Mamma", adding that "not just us two but all the amazing women around her do. And in a sense that sums it up - we are hers and she is part of our hearts forever. Truly unique and one of a kind."

On Jennifer Aniston's 51st birthday earlier this year, Angela paid a special birthday tribute to her on social media, saying: "Happy birthday my darling, my love, my golden sunshine," she wrote. "So many years we are together and she still takes my breath away."

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston's pal Matthew Perry left fans ecstatic as he revealed that 'Friends' reunion's being rescheduled to March'.

Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have secret long-term goals?

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks radiant in new photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire new team as they prepare to unveil Archewell

Kim Kardashian bursts into tears remembering her father

Queen Elizabeth praises Prince William and Kate Middleton over 'lack of drama': report

Megan Fox's 'embarrassing' family photo that sent fans into frenzy

Khloe Kardashian still looking for 'fairy tale ending' but with Tristan Thompson?

Eminem thinks he and Ellen DeGeneres are 'besties'

Amber Heard befittingly responds to 'campaign' against her 'Aquaman 2' role

Hailey Bieber gives off mom vibes in latest snap

Meghan Markle left shaken by ‘scary’ Argentinian royal meeting: report

Prince Charles did the most while ‘waiting to be crowned king': report

