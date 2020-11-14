Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks radiant in new photos

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Turkish star Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan mesmerised her excited fans with her most stylish looks as she shared latest photos from romantic thriller 'Ramo' on Friday.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her famous role of Halime Sultan in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram pictures.

The Turkish actress is flaunting her elegance in the series. She also treated her fans with latest snaps ahead of the next episode, showing her with co-star Murat Yıldırım in troublesome situation.

In the first season of 'Ramo', the actress has enthralled fans with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans in awe.

Esra Bilgic's dazzling looks in the series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

