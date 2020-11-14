PSL 2020: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans to qualify for final after thrilling Super Over

Karachi Kings have now qualified for the PSL 2020 final. — PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings defeated Multan Sultans after a thrilling Super Over round in the first of the playoffs of the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League held at the National Stadium.



The victory has enabled the Kings to qualify for the finals for the first time.

Babar Azam was awarded the Player of the Match award for his 65 runs off 53 balls. Sohail Tanveer was another top performer for his 4-25.



The Kings, who had been given a target of 142 runs to chase, had one ball remaining to score five runs when Imad Wasim hit a four to force the match against the Multan Sultans into a Super Over.

Super Over - Karachi Kings



Sohail Tanvir from Multan Sultans bowled to Sharjeel and Sherfane Rutherford from Karachi Kings.

The first Super Over resulted in the Kings scoring 13 runs which consisted of two singles, one wide, a six, a four and the loss of two wickets.

Super Over — Multan Sultans



In the second round, Ravi Bopara batted alongside Rilee Rossouw for the Sultans. Mohammad Amir was sent in to bowl by the Kings.

The side, aiming to score 14, came up short and was only able to make nine runs. These comprised five singles, two wides and a two.



Kings' innings



The Kings lost their first wicket, Sharjeel Khan, for 19 runs at 3.1 overs when he was caught at deep square leg by Imran Tahir off Sohail Tanvir's delivery.

The second and third losses came at 9.1 overs and 12.5 overs respectively, with AD Hales (22) and Iftikhar Ahmed (13) dismissed.

The other two batsmen to be sent back to pavillion were Babar Azam (65) and Chadwick Walton (2), who got out within two balls of each other.

Sherfane Rutherford, Wayne Parnell and Mohammad Amir were sent packing in the 18th, 19th and 20th over, respectively, with each only managing a single run.



Earlier, the Kings won the toss and decided to field first.

Multan Sultan innings

The Multan Sultans set a decent 141-run target for Karachi Kings with Bopara, Tanvir and Zeeshan Ashraf behind most of the leg work. Bopara scored 40, Tanvir 25, and Ashraf 21 (including three 4s) to finish off the innings respectfully. Adam Lyth, Shan Masood, Rilee Rousow all fell cheaply, only managing to score nine, three and five runs respectively. Khushdil Shah and Shahid Afridi added 17 and 12 each to the scoreboard.



First qualifier held today



The qualifier between table-toppers Multan Sultans and the league’s runners-up Karachi Kings began at 3pm PST and was being supervised by the ICC Elite Panel umpire Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz.

The event had been halted on March 17, 2020, because of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Karachi has qualified for the November 17 final. Multan Sultans have another chance and will meet the winners of the first eliminator between Zalmi and Qalandars in the second eliminator to be played on Sunday.

‘Players in great shape’

Prior to the match, Multan Sultans skipper Shan Masood said their players were in perfect shape and were ready for the qualifier against Kings. “The players are in great shape and have responded well in practice games,” Shan told a news conference on Friday.

“We will try to execute our plans and skills and hopefully desired results will be produced,” said Shan.

He said that they would go with a well-balanced bowling unit in order to cope with the changing scenarios on the field.

‘Karachi Kings would go full-throttle’

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim said that they would go full-throttle against Sultans. “We will go full-throttle and deliver our best to win the qualifier and make it to the final,” said Imad.

Kings will miss their Australian coach Dean Jones who died in September in India due to cardiac failure. Wasim Akram will serve as an interim coach.

Head to head

Of the two league games which Kings and Sultans have played in this edition against each other, Sultans won one game. The second one at Lahore on March 6, 2020, yielded no result because of rain.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Alex Hales (England), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir, Waqas Maqsood, Wayne Parnell (South Africa)

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (c), Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Brendan Taylor (Zimbabwe), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Joe Denly (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf

PSL 2020 records

Babar Azam of Karachi Kings leads the batting chart as he has scored 345 runs in ten matches. He is followed by Qalandars’ Chris Lynn (284), Ben Dunk (266) and Luke Ronchi (Islamabad United, 266).

Mohammad Hasnain of Quetta Gladiators leads the bowling chart with 15 wickets. He is followed by Shaheen Afridi (13, Qalandars), Wahab Riaz (11, Zalmi) and Sohail Tanvir (Sultans), Imran Tahir (Sultans) and Mohammad Amir (Kings), who have taken ten each.

The winners of the event will get $500,000 with the runners-up to go away with $200,000 US dollars.

As much as $80,000 will be distributed among the player of the event, the best batsman, the best bowler, and the spirit of the cricket award winner.

The playoffs will be held without spectators at the stadium as per COVID-19 protocols.