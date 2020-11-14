Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS to lead SBS Gayo Daejoeon festival on Christmas day

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

BTS to lead SBS Gayo Daejoeon festival on Christmas day

BTS’s has decided to gift ARMY the best Christmas ever this year and news of this performance at the SBS Gayo Daejoeon festival has gotten them all riled up already.

For the unversed, the SBS Gayo Daejoeon festival is an annual event held each time on 25th December in South Korea, Daegu. Each year the event hosts a different theme and this time around it revolves around the concept of ‘The Wonder Year’.

The only details available in regards to the event is that it will be live streamed on the day and will include other K-Pop bands like TWICE, NCT 127,Itzy, Tomorrow x Together, Monsta X and NCT Dream.


