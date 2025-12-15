 
Taylor Swift gets heart melting tribute from Eras Tour dancers

A wave of heartfelt messages take over as Taylor Swift is feeling the love on her milestone occasion.

The 14-time Grammy winner was surrounded by love as she marked her 36th birthday and sweet tributes poured in from fans and pals.

Among others her Eras Tour backup dancers and friends Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik dedicated a social media post for the pop star. 

"To my girl… my boss lady!” Saunders captioned a photo of himself and Swift rehearsing together. “It’s been three years now that we’ve gotten to have this moment. And each year my love for you grows deeper and deeper.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, December 13, he described the Cruel Summer chart-topper as "an astounding human being!!"

"I’m honored to be in your orbit. The laughs. The love. The affirming. The care. The generosity. I just—thank you! Here’s to a lifetime of more of these moments together. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!" Saunders added. 

Ravnik, meanwhile, shared an Instagram gallery post featuring highlights from Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @taylorswift," Ravnik, who recently competed on Dancing with the Stars, wrote. "I’m endlessly grateful for you and for the 3 years we’ve shared together. You’re one of a kind!"

For the unversed, Swift’s record-breaking tour ran from March 2023 through December 2024, spanning 149 shows across five continents. 

At present she is celebrating the continued success of her The Life of a Showgirl album, along with the release of her six-part Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era, which premiered its first two episodes on Friday, December 12), just one day before her latest birthday. 

