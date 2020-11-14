'Forever in our hearts': Dean Jones remembered as PSL 2020 resumes in Karachi

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings players for a 'D' in memory of Dean Jones. Photo: Twitter/ Mazhar Arshad

KARACHI: The fifth edition of Pakistan Super League resumed on Saturday with a tribute to Australian cricketer-turned-coach Dean Jones, fondly referred to as Deano.

"Forever in our hearts, Deano!" read the screen as the players of Karachi Kings (KK) and Multan Sultans honoured Deano with a minute-long silence and forming the letter 'D'.

Earlier today, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram took to Twitter to remember Deano. “You were meant to be here with us today, but unfortunately, life had other plans,” said Wasim.

Wasim said he knew Jones will be watching and cheering for the Karachi team as “nothing” could keep him away from the boys.

“This one is for you, Deano. Hope we make you proud!” said the former left-arm pacer, who is now coaching KK.

After coaching Islamabad United for four editions, Deano joined the KK team earlier this year.

In September, former Australian batsman and a much-beloved commentator and mentor of the game Dean Jones passed away in India.

According to reports by Indian media, the 59-year-old suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai, where he had been invited to work as a commentator during the Indian Premier League.

The Aussie great had served as head coach to the Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings and previously as coach and mentor to winning side Islamabad United in 2016 and 2018.