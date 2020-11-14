Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

Did 50 Cent start a beef with Jay-Z, Diddy in latest Instagram post?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

50 Cent might have shared Jay-Z and Diddy's video clips to spread smiles but music fans think his latest Instagram post has the potential to trigger a beef between the rapper.

Taking to the Facebook-owned social media site, 50 Cent shared a picture of Jay-Z jumping into the pool. His post also included a video clip of Diddy throwing himself into water.

In his caption, the rapper also joked about himself while revealing that he too is terrible at swimming. 

"Rappers can’t dive or swim. I just haven’t been caught yet. LOL," read the caption of 50 Cents Instapost.

Login • Instagram

Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.


More From Entertainment:

Shakira shares video of her song which she wrote for her son Milan

Shakira shares video of her song which she wrote for her son Milan
'Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

'Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress crosses 4 million followers on Instagram
Has Fat Joe failed to squash Eminem, Nick Cannon beef?

Has Fat Joe failed to squash Eminem, Nick Cannon beef?

Billie Eilish hated her debut album ‘baby voice’: 'I don’t know, It’s weird'

Billie Eilish hated her debut album ‘baby voice’: 'I don’t know, It’s weird'
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘lack’ Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘charisma’: report

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘lack’ Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘charisma’: report
Princess Diana once admitted she’d ‘go back to Charles in a heartbeat’: report

Princess Diana once admitted she’d ‘go back to Charles in a heartbeat’: report
Prince Charles’s wife cannot be denied ‘dream’ role by Queen: report

Prince Charles’s wife cannot be denied ‘dream’ role by Queen: report
Prince Philip ‘had no patience’ with Prince Charles’s ‘soul-searching’: report

Prince Philip ‘had no patience’ with Prince Charles’s ‘soul-searching’: report
Princess Diana ‘pulled apart floorboards’ from fear of being spied on: report

Princess Diana ‘pulled apart floorboards’ from fear of being spied on: report
Princess Diana’s friend claims Martin Bashir spewed ‘tissue of lies’: report

Princess Diana’s friend claims Martin Bashir spewed ‘tissue of lies’: report
Harry Styles refuses to ‘apologize’ for time in ‘One Direction’

Harry Styles refuses to ‘apologize’ for time in ‘One Direction’
Meghan Markle hoping to turn things around after she and Harry lose ‘golden couple’ label

Meghan Markle hoping to turn things around after she and Harry lose ‘golden couple’ label

Latest

view all