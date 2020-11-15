Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live updates: Pakistan's political parties go head-to-head in polls today

A total of 745,361 voters will vote for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations in the Gilgit Baltistan elections 2020 today

A man casts a vote inside a ballot box. Photo: AFP

The people of Gilgit Baltistan will head to the polls today to decide who they want to vote for after weeks of rigorous campaigns by the ruling PTI, the PML-N and the PPP as well as other political parties.

A total of 745,361 voters will be voting for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations on Sunday. Gilgit Baltistan region's administration said at least 15,900 law enforcement personnel would be deployed for security purposes.

Out of the 847 polling booths, 418 have been declared highly sensitive, 311 sensitive and 431 normal.

Stringent security measures are in place for the elections today. Twenty-four seats of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly are up for grabs among the 320 candidates that are contesting.



LIVE BLOG



09:17 — Polling underway in 23 constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan

Polling commenced at 08:00 am at 23 constituencies of the region and will continue without interference till 5:00 pm.



A central room has been set up in the Gilgit Police Office to monitor the situation as voting goes on.

Close contest between PTI, PPP: surveys



The chief secretary Gilgit Baltistan has announced three holidays from Saturday on account of the elections.

Surveys by Gallup and Pulse Consultant revealed a close contest between the PTI and the PPP, while the PML-N comes third.

The surveys found PM Imran Khan as the most popular leader in GB followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. Respondents of the survey, around 30% of them, believe elections will be transparent and free from rigging.



When asked about which political party they would vote for on 15th Nov (the Election Day), 27% of the Gallup respondents said they would vote for the PTI, 24% said the PPP, and 14% said they would vote for the PML-N.

On the other hand, 35% of the Pulse Consultant respondents said they would vote for the PTI, 26% said the PPP and 14% said the PML-N. Gallup survey revealed there is a gap of only 3% between the PTI and the PPP as the first choice of voters.



However, in the Pulse survey, the gap between the two leading parties is 9% but the trend is the same — the PTI is the first choice, PPP the second one and the PML-N has been selected by voters as the third choice.