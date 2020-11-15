PSL 2020: Watch Peshawar Zalmi stars in the 'funniest ever huddle talk'

Wahab Riaz, Shoaib Malik and Imam ul Haq in a team huddle. Photo: HBL PSL Twitter video screengrab

Former Pakistani cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja shared — what he referred to — the "funniest ever huddle talk" between Peshawar Zalmi stars Wahab Riaz, Imam ul Haq and Shoaib Malik.



It was an exciting clash between the Zalmis and the Qalandars with the latter clinching an exciting win at the end of the game.



However, Mohammad Hafeez's innings was not the only highlight of the match. Ramiz Raja interrupted a team huddle comprising Wahab, Malik and Imam. Needless to say, hilarious banter followed.



"Guys, what are you talking about? Can you hear us?" asked Ramiz as the three Zalmi stars chatted.



"Yes, Ramiz bhai. We are trying to make sure he [Imam] becomes a good wicketkeeper," replied Wahab, making Ramiz laugh.



Malik intervened at that point with a witty comment.



"You know the catch that went high up in the air, Ramiz bhai? I told him to take off the [wicketkeeping] gloves and take it [with his bare hands]," chirped Malik.



"I didn't have time to do that. By that time, the ball came down [for the catch]," said Imam.



"Guys, tell me. Can't you time-out Hafeez?" asked Ramiz, referring to the Qalandars batsman who had gone for a washroom break.



"These things are very necessary for him, Ramiz bhai," said Wahab, inducing another round of hysterical laughter from the commentator as the camera turned towards Hafeez, who was seen running back to take his place at the crease.



Hafeez wins it for the Qalandars