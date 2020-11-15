Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 15 2020
Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020: 80-year-old Diamir man with just one leg comes out to vote

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

DIAMIR: An 80-year-old man, missing one leg, surprised a lot of people when he turned up to vote — on crutches — at a polling station in the city as Gilgit Baltistan's masses elect their leaders today.

Read more: Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live updates: Pakistan's political parties go head-to-head in polls today

The man hopped on his one leg, holding his body with the weight of his crutches. Speaking to Geo News, the elderly man said that he had come out to vote as people in his area were facing issues.

The man said that there were no proper roads in his area and that a dispensary was the need of the hour for the constituents.

The people of Gilgit Baltistan are heading to the polls today to decide who they want to vote for after weeks of rigorous campaigns by the ruling PTI, the PML-N and the PPP as well as other political parties.

A total of 745,361 voters will be voting for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations on Sunday. Gilgit Baltistan region's administration said at least 15,900 law enforcement personnel would be deployed for security purposes.

Out of the 847 polling booths, 418 have been declared highly sensitive, 311 sensitive and 431 normal.

Stringent security measures are in place for the elections today. Twenty-four seats of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly are up for grabs among the 320 candidates that are contesting.

