Sunday Nov 15 2020
Kate Middleton was madly in love with Harry Blakelock who ‘broke her heart’

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the ultimate power couple who are quite evidently made for one another.

However, before the Duchess of Cambridge met royalty, she was deeply in love with Harry Blakelock whom she met at Marlborough College.

Kate had reportedly spent quite a lot of time swooning over him as he became the topic of every conversation she had with her friends while studying in Italy in 2001.

A friend told the Mail on Sunday: "When Kate arrived in Florence, she was really hung up about Harry. She spoke about him all the time and he seemed to have messed her around quite a bit.”

"He seemed to have blown hot and cold with her when they were at school and she was always talking about how she could get him back,” added the friend.

It was further revealed that while Harry and Kate were both in Florence at the time, nothing moved forward between them.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl also spoke about Kate’s first love in her book, Kate: The Future Queen.

"He was the only boy she talked about, and I don't even think it was that serious,” she wrote.

