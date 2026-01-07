Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma mocks Ashley Tisdale’s ‘toxic mom group’

Matthew Koma is weighing in on the conversation surrounding Ashley Tisdale’s recent essay about leaving a “toxic mom group.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, Hilary Duff’s husband, 38, shared an Instagram Story that appeared to poke fun at Tisdale’s personal essay published in The Cut. Koma posted a photo of himself photoshopped onto Tisdale’s body, sitting on a couch next to a houseplant while wearing an all-black outfit and rose-tinted sunglasses.

He added The Cut’s logo and a fake headline that read, “When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers,” along with the subheadline, “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes.”

“Read my new interview with @TheCut,” Koma captioned the post.

The jab appeared to reference Tisdale’s essay, published Monday, Jan. 5, in which she described stepping away from a mom group that no longer felt healthy. Tisdale, 40, did not name anyone in the group and framed the experience as a lesson in self-respect.

“If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you,” she wrote. “Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself.”

Tisdale recalled noticing she was no longer invited to gatherings, writing, “We were all busy, life was hectic. I told myself it was all in my head and it wasn’t a big deal.”

She later realized the pattern had shifted toward her. “Now it seemed that this group had a pattern of leaving someone out. And that someone had become me.”

The essay followed her viral December 2025 blog post titled You’re Allowed to Leave Your Mom Group.