Avatar: Fire and Ash proves its power with $1 billion global run

Geo News Digital Desk
January 07, 2026

James Cameron has done it again.

His new science-fiction fantasy Avatar: Fire and Ash has crossed $1 billion in worldwide earnings. 

The film successfully brings audiences back to the alien world of Pandora. 

According to Walt Disney Studios, global ticket sales have now reached 

$1.03 billion. 

'These movies consistently draw audiences to the movie theatre,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore head of marketplace trends.

The original Avatar, released in 2009, became a massive success and earned $2.9 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time based on total sales.

However, the 1939 classic Gone With Wind still holds the top spot when adjusted for inflation.

The sequel of Avatar: The Way of Water, released more than a decade later in 2022, earned over $2.3 billion globally and won an Academy Award for its visual effects. 

Interestingly, the latest installment performed strongly at the box office despite being released during the holiday season. 

It earned $306 million in North America and $777.1 million internationally.

For those unfamiliar, Cameron's journey with billion-dollar films began with Titanic in 1997, which went on to make nearly $2.3billion worldwide.

