Is 'Megan Is Missing' movie based on real life cases?

"Megan Is Missing" starting trending on Twitter on Sunday after some users said the 2011 horror movie is based on real events.

Several users disputed their claim by sharing the Wikipedia introduction of the film directed by Michael Goi.

According to reports, the film was banned in New Zealand and heavily criticized for its "exploitative nature, poor acting, graphic violence inflicted upon the child protagonists, and oversexualization of young teenagers".



The film revolves around the days leading up to the disappearance of Megan Stewart (Rachel Quinn), a popular high school student in North Hollywood who decided to meet up with a boy she was interacting with online, and the subsequent investigation launched by her best friend Amy Herman (Amber Perkins).



"Megan Is Missing" is based on a series of real life cases of child abduction. The director emphasized that his reason for highlighting violence in the film was to unnerve people, primarily in order for the viewer to understand the modern risks to which children are exposed online.



The majority of the cast of "Megan Is Missing" were inexperienced or first-time actors.

