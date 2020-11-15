Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Is 'Megan Is Missing' movie based on real life cases?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

"Megan Is Missing" starting trending on Twitter on Sunday after some users said the 2011 horror movie is based on real events.

Several users disputed their claim by sharing the Wikipedia introduction of the film directed by Michael Goi.

According to reports, the film was banned in New Zealand and heavily criticized for its "exploitative nature, poor acting, graphic violence inflicted upon the child protagonists, and oversexualization of young teenagers".

The film revolves around the days leading up to the disappearance of Megan Stewart (Rachel Quinn), a popular high school student in North Hollywood who decided to meet up with a boy she was interacting with online, and the subsequent investigation launched by her best friend Amy Herman (Amber Perkins).

"Megan Is Missing" is based on a series of real life cases of child abduction. The director emphasized that his reason for highlighting violence in the film was to unnerve people, primarily in order for the viewer to understand the modern risks to which children are exposed online.

The majority of the cast of "Megan Is Missing" were inexperienced or first-time actors. 

More From Entertainment:

The Queen warned against lavish spending in 2021: report

The Queen warned against lavish spending in 2021: report
Prince William urged to ‘take a leaf’ from Prince Harry and leave: report

Prince William urged to ‘take a leaf’ from Prince Harry and leave: report
The Queen may be quarantined 'behind closed doors' over looming health fears: report

The Queen may be quarantined 'behind closed doors' over looming health fears: report
Hailey Bieber reacts to Billie Eilish's new music video

Hailey Bieber reacts to Billie Eilish's new music video

Meghan Markle ‘respected the military’ even before meeting Prince Harry: report

Meghan Markle ‘respected the military’ even before meeting Prince Harry: report
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘terrified’ to show George on hospital steps: report

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s ‘terrified’ to show George on hospital steps: report
The Queen ‘desperate’ to ease financial strain after ‘devastating’ fiscal year: report

The Queen ‘desperate’ to ease financial strain after ‘devastating’ fiscal year: report
Royals 'not happy' with depiction in The Crown's fourth season

Royals 'not happy' with depiction in The Crown's fourth season

Prince William, Kate Middleton dubbed ‘dull and uninspiring’: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton dubbed ‘dull and uninspiring’: report
Dwayne Johnson dubs Moana’s ‘Your Welcome’ success to daugher

Dwayne Johnson dubs Moana’s ‘Your Welcome’ success to daugher
Kate Middleton ‘despised’ the idea of fame but still married Prince William

Kate Middleton ‘despised’ the idea of fame but still married Prince William

Kate Middleton was madly in love with Harry Blakelock who ‘broke her heart’

Kate Middleton was madly in love with Harry Blakelock who ‘broke her heart’

Latest

view all