Monday Nov 16 2020
Dua Lipa sets internet ablaze as she shares new snap ahead of her virtual concert

Monday Nov 16, 2020

British singer Dua Lipa has stunned fans as she shared an incredible picture to promote her virtual concert 'Studio 2054'.

The music sensation geared up to shine across the world on 27 November, when she partakes in a virtual concert named 'Studio 2054'.

The 25-year old artist went to new lengths to try and persuade fans as she stripped down to a mini dress in a promotional post.

The 'One Kiss' hitmaker left admirers in awe with her stunning move she opted for capturing attention amid promotion of her forthcoming concert.

Taking to Instagram, she shared an amazing picture and wrote: "Last chance 2 get ur Studio 2054 tix at this price!! Special guest announcement tomorrow"

Previously, British singer Dua Lipa made startling revelations about her mental health which took a knock when some memes mocking her dancing stormed the internet.

The 'New Rules' singer, during an interview with a magazine, reflected on the mean-spirited memes, most of which were shared in early 2019. She revealed that it made her feel like she was not 'good enough'.

Dua Lipa is an English singer and songwriter. After working as a model, she signed with Warner Music Group in 2015 and released her self-titled debut album in 2017. 

