KARACHI: A man was arrested Sunday for killing his wife here in the city's New Karachi neighbourhood, police confirmed.

According to police, the murder occurred in New Karachi No. 7.

The suspect is being interrogated and an investigation is underway, police added.

Earlier this week, a man in Sindh’s Shahdadkot district allegedly axed his wife to death, with police saying the accused got married to the victim two months ago and that it was a love marriage.