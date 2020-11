HYDERABAD: A teacher was detained for engaging in "inappropriate activities" with one of his students, police said Sunday.

The teacher was employed at a government hospital in Hyderabad's Latifabad No. 5 area, police added, noting that he was taken into custody over a complaint that he forced a student into "inappropriate activities" with him.

A day prior, the mother of the girl the teacher had allegedly abused approached the police to register a case against the suspect.