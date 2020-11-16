Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Muhammad Khalid

Husband of woman allegedly killed for 'honour' says cop working with suspects

By
Muhammad Khalid

Monday Nov 16, 2020

"If something happens to me, the suspects, including the DSP, will be responsible," Ghulam Qadir warned in his video statement. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

MIRPURKHAS: The husband of a woman who was allegedly killed for so-called "honour" earlier this month on Sunday accused a local cop of working with the suspects, whom he claimed were influential individuals.

In a video statement, the second one since he has been on the run, the man identified as Ghulam Qadir said the suspects, including a feudal landlord, were free and that he feared for his life.

Qadir and his late wife had gotten married by choice in Mirpurkhas' Sindhri town.

He further said his brothers and other relatives were forced to leave their home over the threats they were receiving following his wife's murder.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Sindhri was "working with the suspects", he alleged, appealing for help and requesting the cop be removed from his position.

Qadir claimed that despite his previous appeal for help, he had not been offered any kind of assistance. "If something happens to me, the suspects, including the DSP, will be responsible," he warned in his video statement.

On the other hand, the DSP denied the accusations, saying police had arrested four of the suspects named in the case and that Kareem Bux, the feudal landlord, had obtained bail from the court.

The woman had been poisoned to death on November 1, 2020.

More From Pakistan:

Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed

Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed
Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student

Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student
Karachi man arrested for killing wife, police say

Karachi man arrested for killing wife, police say
GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly

GB Election Results 2020: Party position in Gilgit Baltistan Assembly
Family claims matriarch died due to Lahore hospital's negligence, dubious coronavirus diagnosis

Family claims matriarch died due to Lahore hospital's negligence, dubious coronavirus diagnosis
'Married' man arrested for allegedly raping, killing seven-year-old neighbour in Lahore

'Married' man arrested for allegedly raping, killing seven-year-old neighbour in Lahore
Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards

Hundreds of kilos of 'chars', crystal meth seized by Pakistan Coast Guards
Police stop 'marriage' of 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl in Jacobabad

Police stop 'marriage' of 12-year-old boy, 10-year-old girl in Jacobabad
Reluctance to follow SOPs might boost the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, warn health experts

Reluctance to follow SOPs might boost the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, warn health experts
PPP's Sherry Rehman deeply concerned over 'deliberate restrictions on women's voting'

PPP's Sherry Rehman deeply concerned over 'deliberate restrictions on women's voting'
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Initial results in as counting of votes continues

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live results: Initial results in as counting of votes continues
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1

Latest

view all