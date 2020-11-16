Husband of woman allegedly killed for 'honour' says cop working with suspects

"If something happens to me, the suspects, including the DSP, will be responsible," Ghulam Qadir warned in his video statement. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

MIRPURKHAS: The husband of a woman who was allegedly killed for so-called "honour" earlier this month on Sunday accused a local cop of working with the suspects, whom he claimed were influential individuals.



In a video statement, the second one since he has been on the run, the man identified as Ghulam Qadir said the suspects, including a feudal landlord, were free and that he feared for his life.

Qadir and his late wife had gotten married by choice in Mirpurkhas' Sindhri town.

He further said his brothers and other relatives were forced to leave their home over the threats they were receiving following his wife's murder.

The deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Sindhri was "working with the suspects", he alleged, appealing for help and requesting the cop be removed from his position.

Qadir claimed that despite his previous appeal for help, he had not been offered any kind of assistance. "If something happens to me, the suspects, including the DSP, will be responsible," he warned in his video statement.

On the other hand, the DSP denied the accusations, saying police had arrested four of the suspects named in the case and that Kareem Bux, the feudal landlord, had obtained bail from the court.

The woman had been poisoned to death on November 1, 2020.