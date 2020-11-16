Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 16 2020
Ellen DeGeneres dedicates PCA win to 'amazing staff' after workplace controversy

Monday Nov 16, 2020

As the years draws to a close, it seems that the storm too is subsiding for Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres's 2020 was filled with a number of setbacks and numerous controversies.

However, as the years draws to a close, it seems that the storm too is subsiding for the comedian as she bagged the E! People’s Choice Award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020.

Accepting her speech, the talk show host, who has now become a controversial figure of sorts, dedicated her award to her staff members, following allegations of her abusive behavior and toxic workplace by her former employees.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep, deep down in my heart. I thank you,” she said in her acceptance speech.

"I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible they show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves, 100 percent of the time,” she continued.

"I love them all; I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day,” she added.  

